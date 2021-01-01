From zwissliv

Expandable Bamboo Bathtub Caddy - Adjustable Wooden Serving Tray And Organizer For Any Size Bath Tub - Water Resistant - Phone And Tablet Compartments

$83.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Made of moso bamboo material, it is durable and practical. Brand new and high quality

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com