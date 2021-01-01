Tigris bamboo planks from Natural Floors’ Exotic collection feature high color variation for a stunning aesthetic. This handscraped bamboo plank with detailed texture and rich graining offers a unique look for a space that showcases your personal style. High-endurance surface finish helps protect your floor against scuffs and daily wear from foot and paw traffic. Lowe's Exotic Hardwood Tigris Brown Bamboo 5-1/8-in Wide x 3/8-in Thick Handscraped Engineered Hardwood Flooring (25.61-Sq ft) | LX54405001