Exos Square Small Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Black - (126507-1168)

The Exos Square Small Semi Flush Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge is a useful and long-lasting contemporary ceiling lighting fixture that makes use of its Fabric construction to deliver a warm, homespun looking aesthetic. The piece features both an inner and outer rectangular shade, each made of Fabric and available in its own color. The shades are held together with Metal brackets, which add a touch of industrial grit to the otherwise warm looking piece. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting