Exos Square Double Shade Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: NA - (139630-1316)

Sleek and streamlined, the Exos Square Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge boosts the aesthetics of contemporary or modern spaces. Its concentric shades are composed of two square structures joined together with hand-forged steel bars and finished with a diffuser at the bottom. This fixture is mounted to the ceiling with a square canopy via adjustable stems to create a custom look. Housed within the geometrical structure are four lamps that cast a diffused glow to illuminate the space below. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Square. Color: Beige. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting