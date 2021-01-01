Exos Small Double Shade Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Platinum - Finish: Platinum - (126501-1320)

he Exos Small Double Shade Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light Small from Hubbardton Forge uses a multifaceted construction highlighted by layers and accents to create a fashionable contemporary design. L-shaped linear Iron accents triangulate both the inner and outer shade, making for a neat dark contour against the lighter shade. A glass diffuser at the base protects from harsh downlight, it, in conjunction with the double layered fabric shade, helps create a gentle ambient light. It works well providing a generous glow in bedrooms and intimate living spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Platinum. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting