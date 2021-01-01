Exos Small Double Shade Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Matte - (139602-1770)

The double shade of the direct-wire, damp rated Exos Small Double Shade Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge features a tiered, layered look offering filtered light with direct illumination beneath the outer fabric shade. It includes an adjustable stem and a round canopy in a powder-coated finish that matches that of the hand-forged, wrought-iron body. The round canopy is suitable for flat and sloped ceilings with up to 45 degrees of slope. The natural linen shade ships separately. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Cream. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting