Exos Single Shade Pendant by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Iron - (139590-1122)

The Exos Single Small Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge is an impressive fixture with simple aesthetics. Descending from a slender downrod, a drum shade wraps around the pieces incandescent lamping to gently soften its glow. A frosted diffuser below filters the light and helps the piece emit an even, ambient illumination throughout. Slim metal banding minimally accents the shade as it supports it, adding to its classic and simplistic appeal. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Cream. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting