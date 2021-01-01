Exos Medium Shade Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (139600-1046)

The Exos Single Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge offers simple versatility while bathing a space in a pleasant ambient light. Its drum shade is available in a variety of styles to best blend in or enhance surrounding dÃ©cor, while metal accenting frames the shade and offers a touch of modern contrast. Its glow is softened through the shade as it is funneled downward through a frosted diffuser at its end, while its understated suspension adapts to any environment. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Grey. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting