Exos Medium Double Shade Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Stainless Steel - (139610-1375)

The Exos Double Shade Large Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge is a layered design that brings a minimal, clean look to modern interiors. The tiered drum-shaped shades are made of glass and accented with slender forged steel bars. An adjustable stem and round ceiling canopy complete this fixture. When illuminated, it delivers a warm, diffused glow all around. Install it as a solo fixture or suspend them in rows to bring a contemporary flair over dining halls or kitchen island. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Silver. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting