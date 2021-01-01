Exos Large Round Double Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Iron - (126505-1284)

The Exos Large Round Double Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Hubbardton Forge showcases a double-shade design that seamlessly blends contemporary and transitional aesthetics into one unified whole. Both the inner and outer Fabric shades offer a clean and minimalist look while diffusing the light to illumine bedrooms, dining rooms, and living rooms with warm, ambient lighting. An additional glass diffuser, supported by Steel arms, covers the bottom to ensure no glares or dark spots disrupt the beautiful illumination directly below the piece. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Beige. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting