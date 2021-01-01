Exos Double Shade Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge (139610-3711)

The Exos Double Shade Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge imparts a touch of sophisticated elegance to the interior space with its clean and minimal design. It boasts two concentric drum shades suspended from the ceiling through a long, tubular stem that will make it stand out and draw attention. The light passes through the fabric shades providing a diffused, mellow ambient illumination to create a warm atmosphere in the living room or reception area. Robust wrought iron construction enables long-lasting durability. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting