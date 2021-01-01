Exos Double Shade Large Scale Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Iron - (194648-1209)

Layers of shape in the Exos Double Shade Large Scale Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge come together elegantly through sharp contemporary detailing. The angular quality of the forms comes through with their concentric formation, showcasing a true dimensionality with lit and shadowed sides. Vertical hand forged steel arms further highlight the depth of the piece through bold metal accents. When lit by incandescent lamping, each shapely fabric shade, as well as its diffuser plate, lightly softens its glow into a refined ambient glow. Its clean styling is ideal suspended over kitchen islands and counters. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting