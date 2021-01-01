Exos Aluminum Single Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Gold - (139600-1165)

Simple in its design and inviting in its vibe, the Exos Aluminum Single Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is an excellent, unassuming addition to a variety of contemporary spaces. A cylindrical Fabric shade acts as the pendant lights visual centerpiece, acting as a warm and low key diffuser for the light emitted. An Aluminum stem is the instrument from which the piece suspends, adding a metallic gloss to the aesthetic as well as deceptive strength to the construction. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Cream. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting