EXO We are One Kpop Idol Kai D.O (9) Gaming Large Computer Mouse Pad XXL Professional Rectangle Non-Slip Rubber Mousepad Desk Mat

?Product Size: 31.5 x 11.8 x 0.12 inches(3mm thickness). This Long Mouse Pad is large enough to fit your mouse, gaming keyboard and other desk items. This helps to improve the gaming experience for gamers or the work efficiency in the office. Sturdy Stitched Edges: Our Mouse Pad Has Durable Stitched Edges To Prevent The Mouse Pad From Wearing And Degumming. It Can Also Enhance The Aesthetics And Longevity Of The Mouse Mat. Non-slip rubber base: The soft and dense non-skid nature rubber base keeps the pad firmly in place. It provides stable operation of the mouse. Just immerse into your work or games without worrying about the annoying mouse pad movement. Ultra-smooth Surface: 3mm Rubber pad at the bottom. Our Extended Gaming Mouse Pad with Stitched Edges adopts high-quality 100%Polyester cloth on cover for smooth gliding. It was optimized on fast movement while maintaining excellent accuracy and control. Waterproof & Easy-Clean: Effectively prevent damage from spilled drinks or