Exo 18 Inch LED Flushmount by Tech Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (700FMEXO1840BB-LED930)

The Tech Lighting Exo 18 Inch LED Flushmount is perfect for the minimalist who also seeks energy efficiency. Powered with a specification-grade multi-function LED downlight, this petite piece provides ample illumination for its compact size. Truly customizable, choose a smaller beam spread for task lighting and a wider beam spread for more general ambient illumination. Additional control is available with the tool free 0-30 degrees beam aiming. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black