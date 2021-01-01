Exley Striped Flatweave Black Area Rug

Place a subtle pop of pattern on any room in your home with this area rug! Featuring a color-blocked motif, this design is well-suited for modern and bohemian spaces alike. Its simple coloring allows it to blend in with a variety of color schemes. Handmade in India from cotton and leather, this rug comes with a tasseled border for a touch of accent. Plus, its pile height makes it ideal for low-traffic areas like the home office or nursery. We recommend pairing this piece with a rug pad to keep it from slipping and sliding. Professional rug cleaning is recommended. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'