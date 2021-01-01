Exley Geometric Handmade Flatweave Grey Area Rug

Walls aren’t the only places to show off your personality with art. Your floors are craving personality too! That’s when area rugs come in. This one, for example, features a gray-toned geometric motif and is hand made from 90% leather and 10% cotton, with a 0.25'' pile height. This indoor rug features a cotton backing but is perfectly paired with a rug pad to keep it from slipping and sliding. If you have heated floors, don’t worry, because this rug is safe on them. To care for this piece, we recommend only professionally cleaning. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'