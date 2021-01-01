Umbra Exhibit Photo Frame

Exhibit Photo Display features a wall-mounted brushed metal ledge with clips and brackets to hold three gallery-style picture frames of various size, all while reducing the amount of damage typically left on walls. The brackets with the frames are suspended from the ledge, which allows them to be moved around to create various layouts. Its flexible horizontal hanging properties make Exhibit a great addition to your stairway due to its ability to be hung angled. Use Exhibit to set a décor accent in your living room, bedroom, entryway, office or studio and give it a modern update while curating your favorite photos and artwork. Exhibit is customizable to your layout preference. The picture frames can be moved around the metal ledge and rotated to a landscape or portrait orientation. Exhibit features two 4x6 and one 5x7 picture frames to fit all of your favorite photos, artwork, illustrations and more. Complementary to multiple decor styles, Exhibit makes is a beautiful wall decor piece that allows you to change out images easily to refresh your room any time you want. EU Design 008159107-0001