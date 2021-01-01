Highwood Exeter 52 in. 2-Person Black Plastic Outdoor Bench

Our unique material (and the products made from it) have a history of success. Our proprietary synthetic wood has been used around the world in high-traffic environments since 2003 and, as a favorite for major theme parks, it has seen use in projects ranging from custom furniture to fencing, flooring, wall covering and trash receptacles. The natural wood-like tones, grained texture, and color-fast durability make it an obvious replacement to woodand unlike other plastic wood-replacement products, it doesn't have a wax-like look or feel. Standard colors (Black, Weathered Acorn, and Coastal Teak) typically ship in 3-days to 5-days. Designer colors (Charleston Green, Dried Sage, Nantucket Blue, Toffee, Tuscan Taupe, White, and Whitewash) and typically ship in 2-week to 4-weeks. This Exeter Bench is available in 4 ft. and 6 ft. L. This item is supplied with hardware to connect security brackets (also supplied) to the legs you can then use your choice of a bolt (not supplied) to secure the brackets into the ground. Maintenance is a breeze, just power wash on a wide or medium nozzle to remove surface grime. Leave this product in place year-round and it will always look like new. This product has been load-tested, per ASTM 1561-03 (2008) standards for Outdoor plastic furniture, and has a 500 lbs. weight capacity.