Exercise Bike Indoor Cycling Bicycle Stationary Bikes Cardio Workout Machine Upright Bike Belt Drive Home Gym

NEWLY UPGRADED FRAME & WHISPER QUIET- The sturdy steel frame, heavy 20 lb weighted flywheel and 330 maximum user weight gives this bike a rock solid build. The premium belt driven system will NEVER disturb the families or roommates while your cycling. FULLY ADJUSTABLE- 2-ways adjustable non-slip handlebar with 4-ways seat adjustments meet your special height and Updating inseam. The steel toe-caged pedals are designed with adjustable straps, it can fit for different size feet well. There is also a convenient adjustable knob, with a simple twist, you can adjust the resistance to fulfill different workout plans. LCD MONITOR- Tracks your time, speed, distance, calories burned and odometer, allowing you to check your real-time workout. EASY AND CONVENIENT- Built-in transportation wheels for easily moving, water bottle holder allows you to replenish water in time. WARRANTY- This exercise bike comes with a 12 months warranty for FREE replacement parts, Contact us, all your concerns will be replied within 24 hours. Specification: Assembled Dimensions: 38” x 19” x 41.3”~45.3” (L x W x H) Package Dimensions: 39" x 34" x 10" (L x W x H) Package Weight: 62 LBS Max Weight Capacity: 330 LBS Seat height adjustment range: 35”~39” inches Package Content:1 x Exercise Bike with accessories and required tools (simple assembly needed)