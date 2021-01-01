From inbox zero
Executive PC & Racing Game Chair
Advertisement
Need a partner for your intensive gaming sessions? This multifunctional reclining chair can be a highly cost-effective choice. A high-density sponge covered with PU leather makes the surface easy-to-clean and deformation-resistant. Backrest and lumbar support provide a comfortable sitting experience. Sturdy metal frame and nylon silent castors allow steady and smooth mobility. Adjustable seat height, back angle, and center-tilt tension let users customize their best sitting position. You can enjoy durability and comfort at the same time as this chair. Upholstery Color: Neon Blue/Black