Executive 4 Duplex Portable Mobile Document Image Portable Color Scanner USB Powered 1Click Scan to PDF Full OCR 138 Languages Scan to.

Best Quality Guranteed. Portable Scanner, compact and lightweight, powered by the provided USB cable, no wall outlet required, fastest duplex sheet fed mobile Scanner on the market, up to 8 pages per minute High-Precision scanning resolutions, both sides scanning in color or black and white, scan receipts, business cards, photos, and letters. Automatic document size detection and cropping Create one multiple page PDF file by scanning multiple individual sheet in a row, automated sending, thanks to its unique button Manager software Read iris OCR software, convert any paper document, PDF, or image file into editable Office documents and upload to the cloud in a click Card iris: business cards recognition software, scanned business cards are automatically retyped and exported into your favorite contact Manager, windows only Note: Activation codes is not required anymore to activate, all you ne