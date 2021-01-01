American Standard Exclusive Series 48 in. x 28 in. Left Hand Walk-In Whirlpool Tub with Quick Drain in Linen

American Standard Walk-In Baths meet the growing need for bathroom solutions that make life safer, easier and more comfortable. The 409 Series of walk-in bathtubs, available only at The Home Depot, offer all of the desired safety and therapy options bundled together at one low cost. No need to purchase additional items separately. These walk-in baths offer a low-entry walk-in decor system, built-in chair height seat, deep soaking dimensions and the most advanced water based therapy system. Commended by the Arthritis Foundation for Ease of Use, stay in your home longer, safer and with dignity with one of the safest, most innovative walk-in baths by a name you know and trust. Color: Linen.