L'Oreal Paris Excellence Triple Protection Permanent Hair Color - 6.3 fl oz - 7.5 A M Ash Blonde - 1 kit

There’s a reason it’s called Excellence. L'Oreal Excellence hair color is designed with an exclusive triple protection system that deeply cares for your hair, and with 100percent gray hair coverage even on stubborn grays. The color creme is formulated with Pro-Keratine complex that protects as it colors. This hair dye kit is available in a color palette ranging from Ash Blonde to Chocolate Brown to Jet Black. Absolutely gorgeous at home hair color. No permanent hair color protects better or covers grays better (compared to each leading competitor’s top selling brand). Packaging May Vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site. Instructions vary by shade. For complete instructions, please refer to package insert located inside hair color box. Important: Haircolor And Bleaches Contain Ingredients Which May Cause Allergic And/Or Other Types Of Reactions. A Skin Allergy Test Is Required 48 Hours Before Each Use Of A Haircolor Product. Bleaches Contain Persulfates. Bleaches And High-Lift Haircolor Shades Cannot Be Used On Relaxed Hair; For Other Haircolor Shades, Wait At Least 14 Days After Bleaching, Relaxing Or Perming Before Coloring. This Is A Safety Summary. Read All Product Labeling And Instructions Completely Prior To Use. Color: 7 1/2 A Medium Ash Blonde.