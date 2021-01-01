L'Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Permanent Triple Protection Hair Color, 6A Light Ash Brown, 1 Kit

There’s a reason it’s called Excellence. L'Oreal Excellence hair color is designed with an exclusive triple protection system that deeply cares for your hair, and with 100% gray hair coverage even on stubborn grays. The color creme is formulated with Pro-Keratine complex that protects as it colors. This hair dye kit is available in a color palette ranging from Ash Blonde to Chocolate Brown to Jet Black. Absolutely gorgeous at home hair color. No permanent hair color protects better or covers grays better (compared to each leading competitor’s top selling brand). Packaging May Vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site.