From bulwark
Bulwark EXCEL FR Men's 50 in. x 32 in. Charcoal Work Pant, Grey
Advertisement
This Bulwark FR pant has a Interlined waistband with button closure, Two slack style front pockets, two set-in hip pockets with the left hip with button closure. It is designed with your protection in mind and can be home washed. This flame-resistant garment meets the requirements of NFPA 2112, Standard on Flame-Resistant Garments for Protection of Industrial Personnel against Flash Fire, 2012 Edition. Color: Charcoal. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.