Bulwark EXCEL FR ComforTouch Men's Medium (Tall) Silver Grey Dress Uniform Shirt

This Mens Bulwark FR Dress Uniform Shirt has a Banded, topstitched, button-down collar, Topstitched cuffs with button closure, Placket front with button closure and a Tailored sleeve placket. These shirts are made from a Cotton and Nylon blend for extra durability and can be home washed. This flame-resistant garment meets the requirements of NFPA 2112, Standard on Flame-Resistant Garments for Protection of Industrial Personnel against Against Flash Fire, 2012 Edition. Size: medium. Color: Silver Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.