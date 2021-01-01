Juki Exceed Hzl-f600 Full Size Computerized Sewing & Quilting Machine

Juki, the leader in industrial sewing, now delivers high technology to your home with the new F-Series for sewing and quilting. This machine will exceed your expectations by combing power and reliability with all the features even a pro will love. Get professional results with the sleek, easy to operate, multi functional design developed for superior quilting, home decor and garment construction. Take advantage of Juki's many years of industrial sewing expertise and expand your horizons with the Juki HZL-F600. The F600 Quilt and Pro Special comes equipped with 625 stitches, including 16 professional buttonholes, 4 lettering fonts, and tons of included accessories.