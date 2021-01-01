Design Toscano Excalibur Sculptural Opener/Desk Accessory

The Lady of the Lake is credited with having bestowed the legendary sword Excalibur upon King Arthur, raising a single arm from the depths of her watery dwelling to do so. Our artist has ingeniously crafted the moment into an exquisitely fashioned, metal letter opener set in an ornately sculpted, quality designer resin holder. Give this Toscano-exclusive executive gift to yourself or another who enjoys the rich romance of Arthurian legend. 3.5"Wx3"Dx10"H. 1 lb.Hand-cast using real crushed stone bonded with high quality designer resinEach piece is individually hand-painted by our artisansExclusive to the Design Toscano brand and perfect for your home or gardenMetal bladeThe Lady of the Lake is credited with having bestowed the legendary sword Excalibur upon King Arthur, raising a single arm from the depths of her watery dwelling to do so. Our artist has ingeniously crafted the moment into an exquisitely fashioned, metal letter opener set in an ornately sculpted, quality designer resin holder. Give this Toscano-exclusive executive gift to yourself or another who enjoys the rich romance of Arthurian legend. 3.5"Wx3"Dx10"H. 1 lb.