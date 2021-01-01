HP EX900 PRO M.2 512GB PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe 3D TLC NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) 9XL76AA#ABA

KEEP REINVENTING, THE HP WAY: HP SSD EX900 Pro M.2 - The Choice for High Efficiency, Effortless, & Extraordinary Speed READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential Read/Write Speeds up to 2080 MB/s / 1800 MB/s, an industry top leading reliability (MTBF) 2 Million Hours PCIe Super Master Controller with 4 Flash Memory Channels: Equipped with a PCIe controller chip with 4 flash memory channels, utilizing PCIe Gen3 x4 interface Utilizing 3D Flash Memory Modules: HP EX900 Pro M.2 is entirely made of new process utilizing 3D NAND flash memory modules. Universal Compatibility: HP EX900 Pro M.2 has passed rigorous perfor-mance tests, compatibility tests, reliability tests, application tests, etc. WORLD-CLASS QUALITY & SUPPORT: 320 TBW (Terabytes Written)