Elkay EWMA6020SACC Wall Mount Stainless Steel Three Station Handwash Sink with Sensor-Operated Faucets Stainless Steel Fixture Scrub Sink

Elkay EWMA6020SACC Wall Mount 14 Stainless Steel Three Station Handwash Sink with Sensor-Operated Faucets Elkay Wall Mount 14 Stainless Steel Three Station Handwash Sink with Sensor-Operated FaucetsProduct Features:Wall mountedStainless steelMultiple wash station wash sink1-1/2" wide inward sloping top channel rims with 2" flat apronFull length 10" high backsplashExposed surfaces are hand blendedFurnished with wall hangers and Stainless steel support bracketsFaucet: Sensor-operatedNon-mixingBacksplash-mounted gooseneck faucetAdjustable sensor eyesChrome-plated Solid brass construction2.0gpm laminar flow control on spout endIncludes water-resistant sensor control module and power cablesFeatures dual power options: AC plug-in and battery holder with four AA batteriesSlow-closing piston operated solenoid valveIn-line filter with clean out trap and flexible supply hoseControl circuit is solid state, has adjustable sensor range of 7/8" to 6.75"Shut off delay preset at 1 second and field adjustable to 2 secondsDrain Fitting - P Trap: Chrome plated cast brass1-1/2" O.D. “P” trap with cleanout plug1-1/2" O.D. tubing waste arm to wall and wall flange12" from center of drain inlet to wallProduct Specifications:Sink: Installation Type: WallMaterial: Stainless SteelNumber of Basins: 1Sink Dimensions: 60" L x 20" WBowl Depth: 8"Bowl Dimensions: 57" L x 16-1/2" W x 8" DFaucet Holes: 6Drain Size: 3-1/2"Ship Wt: 102.8 lbs Wall Mount Stainless Steel