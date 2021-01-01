From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting EW71209 Mesa 3" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kuzco Lighting EW71209 Mesa 3" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Intended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3-1/8"Width: 8-13/16"Extension: 1"Product Weight: 2.4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 277 or 346Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 23 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Black