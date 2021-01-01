EW60C Dedicated Reversible Lens Hood Shade for Canon EOS 2000D 1300D 1200D Rebel T7 T6 T5 T4i T3i T2i Camera with Kit Lens Canon EFS 1855mm f3556.

Made of high quality ABS material, reversible design allows you to mount the hood in reverse for compact storage Minimizes flare and ghosting by blocking out stray light Protects your lens from accidental impact and the elements It replaces Original OEM Canon EW-60C Lens Hood and works with Canon EFS 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Kit Lens on Canon EOS Rebel T7 T6 T5 T4i T3i T2i DSLR camera Attention: There are a few Canon 18-55mm lenses, this lens hood just only fits the Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens, please verify your lens first before purchase