From generation lighting
Generation Lighting EW1002 Brianna 2 Light 14" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Linen Shades Aged Iron Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Advertisement
Generation Lighting EW1002 Brianna 2 Light 14" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Linen Shades Features Part of the "ED Ellen DeGeneres" lifestyle brand Constructed from steel Comes with linen shades (2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required Capable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included) ETL rated for damp locations Covered under Generation Lighting's 1 year warranty Dimensions Height: 14-1/8" Width: 11-3/8" Extension: 6-1/2" Product Weight: 2.65 lbs Shade Height: 6" Shade Diameter: 4" Backplate Height: 6-7/8" Backplate Width: 4-1/2" Backplate Depth: 7/8" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 120 watts Number of Bulbs: 2 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Bathroom Sconce Aged Iron