Kingston Brass EVP100 Century 8-1/4" High Brass Extension Tube Polished Chrome Accessory P-Trap

Kingston Brass EVP100 Century 8-1/4" High Brass Extension Tube Available in a variety of popular finishes, this 8-Inch X 1-1/4 Inch O.D Slip Joint Brass Extension Tube from Kingston's popular Century Collection offers you everything you would ever need in one product. Constructed from the highest quality of solid brass, Kingston's slip joint brass extension tub guarantees you peak performance and long-lasting use. Combining designer modern style with top-grade professional standards, this slip joint brass extension tube will bring functionality back into your home. Kingston Brass EVP100 Features: Constructed of brass 8-1/4″ overall height 8″ x 1/14″ O.D. slip joint extension tube Corrosion-resistant finish Designed for long-lasting durability Covered under Kingston Brass' 1-year limited warranty Coordinates with products from the Century line seamlessly Kingston Brass EVP100 Specifications: Height: 8-1/4" Width: 1-3/4" Polished Chrome