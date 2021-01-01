Jabra Evolve2 85 - Link380c UC Stereo with Charging Stand - Black

Evolve2 85 works with all leading Unified Communications (UC) platforms, for truly seamless collaboration. If your UC platform of choice is Microsoft Teams, the Evolve2 85 is perfectly adapted and optimized to give you the best experience with the platform. When you finally find a headset that you just can't do without, it's good to know you don't have to. The result is an industry-leading 37-hour battery life (powered by that mighty little chipset again). Rest assured; Evolve2 85 will get you through the week.