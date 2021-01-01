Jabra Evolve2 65 UC Wireless Headphones with Link380a, Stereo, Black – Wireless Bluetooth Headset for Calls and Music, 37 Hours of Battery Life, Passive Noise Cancelling Headphones

PASSIVE NOISE CANCELLATION – Jabra Evolve2 65 wireless headphones feature superior passive noise cancellation thanks to the enhanced memory foam padding and new angled design that cancels 48% more of the noise around you BIGGER & BETTER SOUND – This business headset has powerful leak-tolerate 40mm speakers for rich, high definition audio for calls & music. Plus, the enhanced 3-microphone call technology means 23% less background conversation noise on your calls INDUSTRY-LEADING BATTERY LIFE – The Evolve2 65 telework headset provides up to 37 hours of battery life on a single charge. With a 15-minute charge giving you up to 8 hours of use, they’re on-ear headphones built to keep pace with your busy schedule ALL-DAY COMFORT – When it comes to your wireless headset, true luxury is forgetting it’s there. Made with durable, premium materials, the soft memory foam cushions mold to your ears’ natural contours for incredible all-day comfort UC-CERTIFIED – This Jabra headset works with all leading Unified Communications platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Cisco, Mitel, Avaya & more for truly seamless collaboration. Includes the Jabra Link 380a (USB-A) Bluetooth adapter