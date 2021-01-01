Evolve 65 UC Stereo Wireless Bluetooth Headset Music Headphones Includes Link 360 US Retail Packaging

Hands-free wireless connection with 100 foot range from PC/Tablet/smartphone and 14 hours of talk time. The stand by time is up to 15 days Passive noise cancellation to eliminate background noise and provide amazing sound on both ends of the call. Paired devices: Up to 8 trusted devices, 2 active stand-by Bluetooth connections Integrated busy light automatically turns on during a call to let others know you are busy; AC power supply: USB power supply by PC with USB connection, battery power with Bluetooth connection Dual Bluetooth connectivity to connect to both PC and smartphone at the same time; Supported Bluetooth profiles: A2DP v1. 2, Hands Free Profile v1. 6, Headset Profile v1. 2, AGHFP v1. 6 Compatible with all leading UC platforms - Certified for Avaya, Cisco and Skype for business for a plug-and-play experience; Max. Charging time: 120 minutes Whats in the box: Pouch, Evolve 65 Headset, Warning leaflet,