Evolve 20 UC Wired Headset Stereo Professional Telephone Headphones for Greater Productivity Superior Sound for Calls and Music USB Connection All.

PROFESSIONAL HEADSET With great sound for calls and music; the Evolve 20 Wired Headset is built to greater productivity with amazing sound quality for calls and music INCREASE AGENT FOCUS State of the art; noise cancelling microphone eliminates background noise to help increase focus. The ear cushions are designed to reduce high frequency sounds; so you and your conversation partner wont struggle to hear each other EASILY MANAGE CALLS With this work headset; you can easily access the most used function; like volume and mute; as well as answer and end calls quickly and easily directly from the control unit ALL DAY COMFORT With foam ear cushions and around the ear design; this headset is built for comfortable all day use. The discreet boom arm easily tucks into the headband when not in use. COMPATIBILITY The Evolve 20 Wired Headset works with all leading UC platforms. Plus; with a USB connection; installation is simple as