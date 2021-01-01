From fairtex
Evoluent VMDMW VerticalMouse D Medium Right Hand Ergonomic Mouse with Wireless USB Receiver. The Original VerticalMouse Brand Since 2002
Advertisement
World's First Mouse with Grooved Buttons Avoids Forearm Twisting For Comfort Extended Lip Prevents Rubbing Easy-To-Reach Thumb Buttons Adjustable Pointer Speed. World's First Mouse with Grooved Buttons. Note In case of Wireless mouse the USB receiver will be provided inside or along with the mouse. Avoids Forearm Twisting For Comfort. Extended Lip Prevents Rubbing. Easy-To-Reach Thumb Buttons