From safavieh
Safavieh Evoke Jude 5 x 5 Aqua/Ivory Round Indoor Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug Polyester in Gray | EVK228J-5R
Advertisement
The Evoke Rug Collection is a spectacular fusion of fashion-forward patterns, vibrant colors and plush textures. A classy centerpiece of room decor, Evoke is machine loomed using frieze yarns for high style and high performance in any room of the home or business office. Safavieh Evoke Jude 5 x 5 Aqua/Ivory Round Indoor Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug Polyester in Gray | EVK228J-5R