From safavieh
Safavieh Evoke Collin 7 x 7 Navy/Creme Round Indoor Medallion Vintage Area Rug Polyester in Blue | EVK517D-7R
Advertisement
The Evoke Rug Collection is a spectacular fusion of fashion-forward patterns, vibrant colors and plush textures. A classy centerpiece of room decor, Evoke is machine loomed using frieze yarns for high style and high performance in any room of the home or business office. Safavieh Evoke Collin 7 x 7 Navy/Creme Round Indoor Medallion Vintage Area Rug Polyester in Blue | EVK517D-7R