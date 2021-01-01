From safavieh

Safavieh Evoke Cairns 3 x 5 Navy/Ivory Indoor Geometric Mid-Century Modern Throw Rug Polyester | EVK286N-3

$41.00
In stock
Description

The Evoke Rug Collection is a spectacular fusion of fashion-forward patterns, vibrant colors and plush textures. A classy centerpiece of room decor, Evoke is machine loomed using frieze yarns for high style and high performance in any room of the home or business office. Safavieh Evoke Cairns 3 x 5 Navy/Ivory Indoor Geometric Mid-Century Modern Throw Rug Polyester | EVK286N-3

