From ws bath collections
WS Bath Collections Evo WSBC 31004 Evo Wall Mounted Hook Toilet Paper Holder Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder
Advertisement
WS Bath Collections Evo WSBC 31004 Evo Wall Mounted Hook Toilet Paper Holder WS Bath Collections Evo WSBC 31004 Features:Covered under WS Bath Collections' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed from brass ensuring durability and reliabilityHigh quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Evo line seamlesslySecure mounting assemblyConcealed screws for a clean aestheticWS Bath Collections Evo WSBC 31004 Specifications:Overall Width: 6-11/16" (left to right)Width: 6-11/16" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 2-3/8" (wall to edge of product)Height: 7/8" (top to bottom) Polished Chrome