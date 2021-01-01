EVO Select 512GB microSDXC UHSI U3 100MBs Full HD 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter MBME512HA

Best Quality Guranteed. Ideal for Recording 4K UHD Video: microSD EVO Select is perfect for high res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR's, drones, smartphones (Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc.), Android devices and more Ultra Fast Read Write Speeds: Up to 100MB/S Read and 90MB/S Write Speeds; UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (Performance May Vary Based on Host Device, Interface, Usage Conditions, and Other Factors) Built to Last Reliability: Memory Card Is Also Water Proof, Temperature Proof, X Ray Proof and Magnetic Proof Extended Compatibility: Includes Full Size Adapter for Use in Cameras, Laptops and Desktop Computers 10 Year Limited Warranty: 10 Year Limited Warranty Does Not Extend to Dashcam, CCTV, Surveillance Camera and Other Write Intensive Uses