EVIDECO LLC Evideco 16 in. x 24 in. Sheltered Front Door Mat Sally Natural Braided Coir Coco Rubber, Natural/Black

Greet your friends and family with this elegantly designed dense Evideco front door mat Sally. Our sheltered entrance mat is made of natural braided coir fibers and rubber and meets the industry highest standards. This door mat features a richly arabesque rubber design that allows guests to wipe off grime and dirt from their shoes before entering your home. With its unique coir-rubber structure, long-lasting durability, and helpful scraper and drainage mat design, this eco-friendly doormat is an affordable choice for any family. Made with tough coconut husk fiber and eco-friendly rubber product, these dirt mats are tough enough to stand up to a variety of harsh conditions. Entrance mats are weather resistant and can withstand extreme temperatures, hence stopping bacteria from pilling up on the surface of fiber doormats. Widely used for all weather, front door, exterior patio, entry way, porch door, garage, garden or commercial deal with high traffic inside and outside. Mats should be placed in a covered, weather-protected area such as under an overhang, awning or portico. Do not expose to direct sunlight or excessive moisture. Strong and all-natural coconut fibers and non-slip rubber top are the perfect combination for withstanding all types of weather and for helping brushing and scraping your shoes so you don't tread dirt into your house. Eco-friendly (recycled rubber and coir extracted from coconut husks). Color: Natural/Black.