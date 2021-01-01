EVID 42 Dual 4 2Way SurfaceMount Loudspeaker Pair White

A very compact full-range loudspeaker great for indoor and outdoor applications requiring high-quality sound Designed for a near invisibility ideal in music systems at restaurants, bars, retail, etc. Dual LF transducers provide extended bass and greater power handling and output The careful shaping, location, and 10 splaying of the LF units provide coverage control by the resulting line array EVIDs mounting system provides a greater range of aiming angles in both horizontal and vertical planes than you might expect The curved grille features designed-in weather resistance and a hidden leash for safety Offers the bass response of a much larger speaker, while also delivering clean mids and highs