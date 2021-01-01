Everyday Black Standard Yield Toner, replacement for HP CF380A, 2400 pages - (006R03817)

Advertisement
Everyday Black Standard Yield Toner, replacement for HP CF380A, from Xerox, 2400 pages (006R03817) was designed for performance, reliability and safety you’ve come to expect from Xerox, but without the associated costs of cartridges from original manufacturers. The chemicals in our toner and the plastics in the cartridge meet or exceed industry standards for global safety and environmental compliance. Xerox Everyday Toner comes with a lifetime warranty, your satisfaction is guaranteed.