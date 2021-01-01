Truly Soft Everyday Hotel Border White and Navy 7 Piece King Comforter Set

These clean lined Hotel style comforter and duvet sets provide classic luxury at a great value with unbelievable softness. The face and back of all items use Truly Soft fabric made with finer yarns and special washing techniques to provide the best in softness. These items are brushed for added softness and come with European shams and 2 decorative pillows to complete the bed. Includes: 1 king size comforter 104x90 inches, 2 pillow shams 20x36 inches, 2 european shams 26x26, and 2 decorative pillows 12x16, and 16x16 inches. Face and back cloth are solid color 100% microfiber polyester with polyester fiber filling. These items are all machine washable; however, care should be taken to use appropriate sized equipment.