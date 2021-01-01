Truly Soft Everyday Blue Buffalo Plaid King Quilt Set, Blues

This large buffalo check print features a white background and navy blue intersecting pattern on the face of the quilt. The reverse is a solid color navy blue. The quilt and shams use a tight machine stitch brushed 100% microfiber polyester Truly Soft fabric and is filled with 100% polyester fiber fill. Each quilt set comes with a and sham(s). Shams require inserts that must be purchased separately. This item can be machine washed but please be sure to use properly sized machinery to care for the item. Includes: one quilt 104x96 inches and two king shams 20 x 36 inches. Quilt and sham face and back are made of 100% microfiber polyester fabric with cotton rich filling. These items are all machine washable; however, care should be taken to use appropriate sized equipment. Color: Blues.